Finally accepting my brother's psychosis- need help!

For a few years now my brother (30s) has devolved into someone i don't recognize. I will call him John form her on out. I am not exactly sure when symptoms started, but i believe it was a few years ago. He was dating a girl and had a child with her. Shortly after this he started to believe his GF was behing a conspiracy to hack him and bug him to cause him to lose the kid. Until recently, i believed he was being selfish and paranoid and deflecting his own shortcomings in life onto her. Trying to find a way to accuse her of cheating.

My brother has always had somewhat of an anger issue. It has gone beyond that now. I don't know if it is due to alcohol abuse, drug abuse, head trauma, or genetic...but i finally realize his issues are beyond just poor decision making.

He was visiting our other brother recently I will call Steve. Everything was going good until John "flipped a switch" as usually occurs with him recently. Steve went into a gas station and when he returned John was tearing apart a car air freshener convinced it was bugged. When they got home John grabbed Steve and pulled him to a corner whispering they had to be careful what was said because they put bugs in the house while he was gone. "They" being his ex GF and the FBI or govt officials. If you try to assure him this is all in his head....he gets mad and accuses you of being in on it. He doesn't believe he has any issues.

I finally realize he has some sort of psychosis. Paranoid schizophrenia most likely. I have never had to deal with this before and I am unsure how to proceed. Has anyone ever experienced this? I am at a loss and am just now trying to learn as much as i can.