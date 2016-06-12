Is deception rape?

In a recent discussion with a friend she brought up the point that she believes deception used to sleep with someone equals rape. Initially i thought she was exaggerating to make a point or held an opinion that was an extreme fringe belief. She quickly pointed out several cases, websites, and people...that highlighted this belief. There is actually a movement that believes if you lie to sleep with someone it is rape. Of course this isn't as black and white as any lie equals rape. Every person has a line where they believe rape has occurred. Ranging from understandable...

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3315157/Woman-duped-female-friend-sex-pretending-man-using-prosthetic-penis-jailed-8-years.html

where a woman pretended to be a man and used a strap on to have sex with another woman...

....to the outrageous...where people believe lying about your income level to get someone to sleep with you should be considered rape.

http://www.nj.com/politics/index.ssf/2014/11/rape_by_fraud_nj_lawmaker_introduces_bill_to_make_it_a_crime.html

I think under some people's definition of this...most guys would be considered rapist. I know in my younger days...i lied about what i did to impress women. When i first entered the USAF as a firefighter...i used to return home and tell women i was a pilot. That i flew P-19s on bombing runs. (Any military firefighters will get that joke...or just google P-19 fire fighting vehicle etc) ...

SO what say you people of Newsvine? Does lying to get someone into bed constitute rape?