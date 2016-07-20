An Italian restaurant in New Mexico has come under fire for a punny billboard playing off the Black Lives Matter slogan amid nationwide outcry over the recent fatal shootings of black men by police officers.
Paisano’s in Albuquerque posted “Black Olives Matter, Try Our Tapenade” on a marquee last week advertising one of its specials and reportedly posted a picture of the sign on social media.
'Black Olives Matter' billboard sparks outrage — and pizza sales - The Washington Post
Wed Jul 20, 2016
