Paris muslim owned store must sell pork and alcohol or face closure

halal supermarket in Paris has been ordered by local authorities by sell pork and alcohol or face closure.

The Good Price mini-market in Colombes has not followed the conditions of its lease, which states the shop must act as a "general food store", the local authority has said.

It argues that members of the local community are not being served properly if the shop does not sell pork or alcohol products.

