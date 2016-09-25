Heinous crime: Aussie could face execution (Warning: Extremely graphic)

He is a 53-year-old Australian accused of the torture and murder of children for his own sexual gratification that authorities are considering reintroducing the death penalty for.

That is all of the story I am going to quote here. This is one of the most vile things i have ever read. Anyone sensitive to detailed stories about crimes against children should not read this. I will say it involved the rape and murder of children, but the story goes into details that have made me sick to my stomach. Extreme warning.