Police: Organist spray painted 'Heil Trump,' swastika, gay slur on Brown County church | Fox 59

Seeded on Fri May 5, 2017 9:00 AM
Seeded on Fri May 5, 2017 9:00 AM
Amazing.  A member of the church as well. 

 

But when an officer questioned Stang again on April 28, 2017, he admitted to vandalizing the church. Stang said he wanted to “mobilize a movement” after being disappointed in and fearful of the election results. He said his actions were not motivated by “anti-Christian or anti-gay” feelings; rather, they were strictly out of fear.

FOX 59 talked with Stang over the phone, he said, 'I whole heartedly regret what I did. These actions are not representative of my views.  One of the things I regret the most is adding more hatred in a world that already has so much.'

