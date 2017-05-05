Pakistani asylum seeker beat wife with a hammer | Daily Mail Online

A Pakistani asylum seeker who smashed his wife with a hammer when she forgot to cook his dinner has been allowed to stay in Britain.

Mohsin Akram, 21, repeatedly beat Mariam Hussain while drunk at their home in Cardiff.

He battered her with first one and then two hammers, shouting 'you've had your chance to be a good wife' as she begged him to stop, saying that he was hurting her.