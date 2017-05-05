Teen who groped Surfers Paradise swimmers avoids jail - ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

A teenager who groped eight women as they swam at one of Queensland's busiest beaches has been placed on two years' probation by a Gold Coast judge.

The Afghan-born 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because he committed the offences as a juvenile, spent two hours grabbing women, aged between 15 and 24 years, as he swam between the flags at Surfers Paradise Beach on January 16 last year.

Crown prosecutor Nick McGhee said the defendant was seen swimming up to his victims "in quite a predatory manner".

When questioned by the lifeguard on duty, the defendant allegedly said: "If I just say sorry, can we forget all about it?"

During sentencing, Judge Kent accepted the teenager grew up in difficult circumstances in Afghanistan and his father died in 2011.