Elizabeth Coast's False Rape Claim Leads To 2 Months Jail In Virginia | HuffPost

A Hampton, Virginia woman who falsely accused a man of raping her — landing him in prison for four years — will spend two months in jail.

Elizabeth Paige Coast, 26, will be allowed to serve her sentence on weekends. She came forward in 2012, saying that she lied about Johnathan C. Montgomery raping her. He spent four years in prison over the false claim, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Coast told a judge Monday that when she was caught by her mother looking at pornography on the internet, she said she had been sexually assaulted, blamed her neighbor. The lie snowballed from there, she said.