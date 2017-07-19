Man shot and killed during Dothan church burglary | Crime Court | dothaneagle.com

“From the information I have received, two church employees were inside the building at the time the altercation occurred,” said Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish. An additional church employee had left the premises to run an errand, and arrived back after the suspect had entered into the church.”

According to Parrish, Tolver entered through the back door of the church. Once he was inside the church, Tolver robbed the parishioner of approximately $50, and then attempted to rob an additional staff member.