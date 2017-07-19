Newlyweds accused of kidnapping, raping woman | Miami Herald

Police and witnesses say that Rashada Hurley, 32, and her new husband Timothy Lowe, 37, beat and kidnapped a woman, drove her to a motel and forced sex on her, then got naked the next day inside a convenience store and grabbed a couple of sodas without paying.

Police found the couple outside a block away — still holding the sodas and still naked. They placed blankets around them, took them in for questioning and charged them with petit theft.

Then, with the help of video surveillance, investigators quickly linked the couple to the earlier rape and said the woman identified the couple through a photo lineup. They were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and sexual battery and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where they were denied bond on the kidnapping charges.

