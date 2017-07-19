R. Kelly's alleged 'sex cult' captive denies she's being kept against her will:

A young woman whose parents allege R. Kelly is holding her as a sex slave has spoken out to deny their accusations.

On Monday, BuzzFeed News published a report alleging Kelly, 50, was manipulating up to six women into sexual servitude and encouraging them to cut off all contact with their families.

After the publication of the report Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, the parents of Jocelyn Savage, 21, and Asante McGee, a former associate of Kelly, held a press conference alleging Jocelyn had been brainwashed by the R&B singer and called for him to let her return to her family.