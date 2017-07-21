Evergreen State College Student Discusses Severe Anti-White Racism Rampant On Campus – MILO NEWS

College campuses have long been the domain of social justice warriors, but it’s been metastasizing in unbelievable fashion of late.

For example, things have been flat-out crazy at Evergreen State College in the state of Washington as of late.

In short, white students were asked to remain off campus for what was referred to as a day of “diversity programming.”

A professor spoke up about it, and all hell broke loose.

That professor was labeled a racist and forced off campus as well, and then the SJWs kicked things up a notch.

............................................................................

Student Mackenzie Kyger reportedly stepped up to the plate to speak up about some unfathomable situations she had to deal with.

As Campus Reform points out, she specifically criticized the school’s “lack of viewpoint diversity.”

What’s more, she was “told several times that I’m not allowed to speak because I’m white.”

Kyger expanded on her remarks during an interview with Benjamin Boyce, an Evergreen State alumni investigating the leftist madness currently plaguing his alma mater.

“I’m all for social justice,” she said during the interview, as transcribed by Information Liberation.

“I just… I don’t think what the people at Evergreen are asking for is social justice. Focusing on the color of someone’s skin or treating them differently based on their skin color, which is what they’re asking for… that, to me, is racism.”