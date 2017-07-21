BIAS ALERT: 'Furious' NYT writer pens attack on white women | Fox News

He writes that in his seven years of living in the city, “most people walk courteously — but that white women, at least when I’m in their path, do not.”

Howard goes on to note that whether they’re looking at their phones or with a group of friends in conversation, white women “almost always continue straight, forcing me to one side without changing their course.”

At times when he’s had to step off the sidewalk into the road, the writer turns “furious” because he “feels small.”

The Times reporter – who notes that he has had white women as friends and lovers – concludes by pondering the possible reasons why he’s had these experiences.

“Why only and specifically white women? Do they refuse to acknowledge me because they’ve been taught that they should fear black men, and that any acknowledgment of black men can invite danger? Do they refuse to acknowledge me because to alter their route would be to show their fear? Do they not see me? Can they not see me?”