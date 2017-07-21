Protesters Force Mayor Hodges out of Press Conference about Harteau's Resignation | KSTP.com

Anti-police violence demonstrators called for Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges' resignation during a press conference regarding the resignation of Police Chief Janee Harteau.

During the conference, Hodges spoke about Harteau's service and resignation and the nomination of Medaria Arradondo as chief.

"We ask you for your prompt resignation," one demonstrator said. "We don't want you as our mayor of Minneapolis anymore. We ask you take your staff with you."

The demonstrator went on to say, "Your leadership has been very ineffective and if you don't remove yourself, we'll put someone in place to remove you ... Your police department has terrorized us enough."

Cheers came from the crowd as the man called for her resignation. The crowd also chanted "Bye, bye, Betsy."

Multiple times Hodges was heard saying, "I hear and understand."

A KSTP reporter in the room said Hodges left the room as tensions from the demonstrators picked up.

The resignation of Harteau and criticism of Hodges comes days after the fatal shooting of Justine Damond.