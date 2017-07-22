Chief to recommend charges against Florida teens who recorded drowning - CNN.com

Five teenagers who taunted a drowning man while recording his death from afar may face criminal charges, a Florida police chief said Friday.

Cocoa Police Chief Michael Cantaloupe said Friday he will recommend the state attorney prosecute the teens under a statute that requires a person with knowledge of a death to notify a medical examiner. The state attorney will decide whether to file the charges, which would be a misdemeanor under that statute.

The chief's statement was a shift.

Authorities previously said the teens wouldn't be charged because Florida does not have a law that obligates a citizen to render aid or call for help for anyone in distress.

On Friday, the office of State Attorney Phil Archer issued a statement, though not in response to the chief's comments about recommending charges.