Denison woman who made up kidnapping, rape indicted

A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 19-year-old Breana Rachelle Harmon of Pottsboro, for two counts of Tampering With Physical Evidence and two counts of Tampering With A Government Record.

The charges come after an investigation in March of 2017 after Harmon reported to Denison police that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by three black men.

After the investigation, Denison police determined that no offense had been committed and that Harmon had falsified her report to law enforcement.

Three of the charges are third degree felonies Harmon could face up to 2-10 years in prison along with a $10,000 fine.

The fourth charge is a state jail felony, punishable by up to 2 years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.

“Ms. Harmon was originally arrested for the misdemeanor offense of False Report to a Peace Officer,” said Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown. “That charge was a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. However, the more we have looked at what happened in this case, and considered the harm it caused, and certainly could have caused, we believe what she did fits the elements of these higher charges. What she did was very serious, and we believe it was felony conduct.”